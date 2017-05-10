BPD to honor those lost in the line of duty
As part of National Police Week, the Bakersfield Police Department will honor those who lost their lives while protecting and serving the streets of Bakersfield. In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the department posted a picture of the eight members of the force who gave the ultimate sacrifice while members of the BPD.
