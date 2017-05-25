Boom! Bike Lock Basher Eric Clanton H...

Boom! Bike Lock Basher Eric Clanton Has Been Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

TGP reported last month that 4Chan users identified the Antifa "activist" who beat a Trump supporter over the head with a BIKE LOCK causing a major cut on the man's head. A Trump supporter got his head cracked open with a bike lock at a rally for the president and the media totally ignored the story and ignored that a leftist professor is the assailant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kern County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu lor 3
Lalo Pineda Wed Sxum 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) May 22 BigSky 382
F me (Sep '16) May 17 tellinitlikeitis 8
Donald Trump White Power May 17 What it do 10
Ashley Patlan (Sep '14) May 15 Thatoneguy 12
Sarah Corrosco May 12 tellinitlikeitis 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC