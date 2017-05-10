Board of Supervisors vote to oppose SB 54
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tuesday morning the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to officially oppose Senate Bill 54, also know as the "Sanctuary State Bill."
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|DNA
|378
|marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia
|Sun
|Bbb
|3
|Sarah Corrosco
|May 7
|Class of 05
|1
|veronica Ramirez palomo
|May 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|2
|swingers/ open couple
|May 1
|Thatgirl
|1
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|Lil Sexy Momma
|41
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC