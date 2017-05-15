BCSD Aide accused of sexual assault d...

BCSD Aide accused of sexual assault due in court

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TurnTo23.com

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. A local middle school teacher's aide, accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old, is set to appear in court today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
F me (Sep '16) 5 hr tellinitlikeitis 8
Donald Trump White Power 12 hr What it do 10
Ashley Patlan (Sep '14) Mon Thatoneguy 12
Sarah Corrosco May 12 tellinitlikeitis 2
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) May 10 DNA 378
marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia May 7 Bbb 3
veronica Ramirez palomo May 5 tellinitlikeitis 4
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Kern County was issued at May 17 at 8:45AM PDT

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC