Bakersfield school employee arrested in sexual assault
Bakersfield Police have arrested a Bakersfield City School District employee, who they said sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy Saturday at a party. Police said Edward Gonzalez, 25, of Bakersfield, was arrested after a boy told police that he was met Gonzalez at a party, and that he was taken to Gonzalez's home, where he was sexually assaulted.
