Bakersfield school employee arrested ...

Bakersfield school employee arrested in sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

Bakersfield Police have arrested a Bakersfield City School District employee, who they said sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy Saturday at a party. Police said Edward Gonzalez, 25, of Bakersfield, was arrested after a boy told police that he was met Gonzalez at a party, and that he was taken to Gonzalez's home, where he was sexually assaulted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Patlan (Sep '14) 18 hr Thatoneguy 12
Sarah Corrosco May 12 tellinitlikeitis 2
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) May 10 DNA 378
marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia May 7 Bbb 3
veronica Ramirez palomo May 5 tellinitlikeitis 4
News Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16) May 5 a-citizen 2
swingers/ open couple May 1 Thatgirl 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC