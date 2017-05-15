Bakersfield school employee arrested in sexual assault

Bakersfield Police have arrested a Bakersfield City School District employee, who they said sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy Saturday at a party. Police said Edward Gonzalez, 25, of Bakersfield, was arrested after a boy told police that he was met Gonzalez at a party, and that he was taken to Gonzalez's home, where he was sexually assaulted.

