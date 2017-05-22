Bakersfield police search for man suspected of annoying child
The Bakersfield Police are searching for man they suspect may have inappropriately touched a young girl after he was given a car ride by the girl's mother. Police said they are looking for a white male, aged 60-65 years, with grey hair in connection with the May 5 incident.
