Bakersfield police search for man suspected of annoying child

The Bakersfield Police are searching for man they suspect may have inappropriately touched a young girl after he was given a car ride by the girl's mother. Police said they are looking for a white male, aged 60-65 years, with grey hair in connection with the May 5 incident.

