Bakersfield Police make arrest in gas station robbery
After an outpouring of tips, Bakersfield Police were able to arrest two people in connection with a suspected May 5 armed robbery of a Ming Avenue gas station. Police said they arrested Blaine Witt, 30, and Loren Haddock, 32, bot of Bakersfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia
|Sun
|Bbb
|3
|Sarah Corrosco
|May 7
|Class of 05
|1
|veronica Ramirez palomo
|May 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|2
|swingers/ open couple
|May 1
|Thatgirl
|1
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|Lil Sexy Momma
|41
|Donald Trump White Power
|Apr 26
|whatlmao
|9
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC