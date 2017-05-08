Bakersfield Police make arrest in gas...

Bakersfield Police make arrest in gas station robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

After an outpouring of tips, Bakersfield Police were able to arrest two people in connection with a suspected May 5 armed robbery of a Ming Avenue gas station. Police said they arrested Blaine Witt, 30, and Loren Haddock, 32, bot of Bakersfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia Sun Bbb 3
Sarah Corrosco May 7 Class of 05 1
veronica Ramirez palomo May 5 tellinitlikeitis 4
News Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16) May 5 a-citizen 2
swingers/ open couple May 1 Thatgirl 1
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Apr 29 Lil Sexy Momma 41
Donald Trump White Power Apr 26 whatlmao 9
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC