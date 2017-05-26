Bakersfield man arrested after trying to dump shotguns
A Bakersfield man was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm after police searched a home in the 1700 block of Clarendon Street. Bakersfield Police said they arrested Charles Barefield, 36, after they said he tried to discard a pair of shotguns onto a roof of a residence.
