Bakersfield couple shares their story of newborn sona s heart defect
As part of the Mother's Day weekend, Richard Beene interviewed AJ and Tamara Clark about the birth of their son, Ben, who was born with a heart defect that required surgery at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. As part of the Mother's Day weekend, Richard Beene interviewed AJ and Tamara Clark about the birth of their son, Ben, who was born with a heart defect that required surgery at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Patlan (Sep '14)
|11 hr
|Thatoneguy
|12
|Sarah Corrosco
|May 12
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|May 10
|DNA
|378
|marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia
|May 7
|Bbb
|3
|veronica Ramirez palomo
|May 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|2
|swingers/ open couple
|May 1
|Thatgirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC