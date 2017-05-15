Bakersfield couple shares their story of newborn sona s heart defect

As part of the Mother's Day weekend, Richard Beene interviewed AJ and Tamara Clark about the birth of their son, Ben, who was born with a heart defect that required surgery at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. As part of the Mother's Day weekend, Richard Beene interviewed AJ and Tamara Clark about the birth of their son, Ben, who was born with a heart defect that required surgery at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.