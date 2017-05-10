At risk missing man last seen in E. B...

At risk missing man last seen in E. Bakersfield

William Dorr, also known as Liam Dorr, was reported missing on May 10, 2017 at 8:39 P.M. Dorr was last seen at the intersection of Flower St and Mt. Vernon Avenue on May 10, 2017 at approximately 5:15 P.M. Dorr is a white male, 52 years old, 5'4, 184 pounds, brown Hair , facial hair, last seen wearing an orange hat, red and black flannel, blue jeans, and red shoes.

