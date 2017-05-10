At risk missing man last seen in E. Bakersfield
William Dorr, also known as Liam Dorr, was reported missing on May 10, 2017 at 8:39 P.M. Dorr was last seen at the intersection of Flower St and Mt. Vernon Avenue on May 10, 2017 at approximately 5:15 P.M. Dorr is a white male, 52 years old, 5'4, 184 pounds, brown Hair , facial hair, last seen wearing an orange hat, red and black flannel, blue jeans, and red shoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Corrosco
|21 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|May 10
|DNA
|378
|marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia
|May 7
|Bbb
|3
|veronica Ramirez palomo
|May 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|2
|swingers/ open couple
|May 1
|Thatgirl
|1
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 29
|Lil Sexy Momma
|41
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC