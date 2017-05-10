At risk missing man last seen in E. Bakersfield

William Dorr, also known as Liam Dorr, was reported missing on May 10, 2017 at 8:39 P.M. Dorr was last seen at the intersection of Flower St and Mt. Vernon Avenue on May 10, 2017 at approximately 5:15 P.M. Dorr is a white male, 52 years old, 5'4, 184 pounds, brown Hair , facial hair, last seen wearing an orange hat, red and black flannel, blue jeans, and red shoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.