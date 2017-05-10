1944: Penticton's First Invasion Losses

1944: Penticton's First Invasion Losses

JUNE 22, 1944- The first Penticton boy to pay the supreme sacrifice for King and Country in the invasion of the Normandy beaches, so far reported to the Herald, is Trooper Donald Brock Hilliard, 21, who was killed in action on "D" day, June 6, 1944, according to information reaching his father here, W. Brock Hilliard, of the Herald staff. Tpr. Hilliard was a member of the tank corps and was probably in the first wave of Canadian troops to storm the beaches.

