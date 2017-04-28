What makes people donate a kidney to a stranger?
Would you donate a kidney to someone you've never met? The idea is layered with soul-searching judgments - questions of risk and benefit, sacrifice and selfishness, not to mention the physical pain of the surgery itself. But a small number of people have done this, and researchers at Georgetown University are studying them, providing a window on altruism in a world seemingly dominated by a me-first philosophy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump White Power
|Wed
|whatlmao
|9
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 19
|Rick
|40
|Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|Anon
|3
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 18
|Carlnarl
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Apr 18
|Jdcross1969
|52
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|Apr 16
|METROLINK MCDOT
|40
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr 15
|OldLady
|27
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC