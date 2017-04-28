What makes people donate a kidney to ...

What makes people donate a kidney to a stranger?

Would you donate a kidney to someone you've never met? The idea is layered with soul-searching judgments - questions of risk and benefit, sacrifice and selfishness, not to mention the physical pain of the surgery itself. But a small number of people have done this, and researchers at Georgetown University are studying them, providing a window on altruism in a world seemingly dominated by a me-first philosophy.

