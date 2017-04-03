Valley Republican legislators standing against Gov. Browna s road-tax increase

A Democratic plan to raise fuel taxes and other vehicle fees to the tune of about $52 billion over the next 10 years was confronted Thursday by a political Maginot Line in the central San Joaquin Valley, where Republicans dominate the region's legislative delegation. What was unclear prior to the afternoon vote, however, was whether their opposition would be any more effective in defeating the bill than the French fortifications were in defending against a German invasion in World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.