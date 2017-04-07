Valley Childrena s breaks ground on new center, with some big-armed help

Valley Children's Healthcare broke ground Friday on its much-anticipated Eagle Oaks Pediatric Specialty Center with a promise of better health care for the children of Kern County. When finished in 2018, the 52,000-square building, sited on Stockdale Highway across the street from Bakersfield Christian High School, will provide an array of pediatric services to families.

