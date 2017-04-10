U.S. pardon services company 'preyed'...

U.S. pardon services company 'preyed' on Canadians, alleges California D.A.

Canadians who tried to get their criminal records cleaned up were disappointed by a California company that offered little for high prices. A California District Attorney's office has levied $4.7 million in fines against a company accused of "preying" on Canadians desperate to have their criminal records cleaned up to get into the U.S. Documents filed by the County D.A. in Superior Court in California last week accuse the company of "defrauding" people by promising to get their past records sealed, taking their payments, then stalling and never delivering promised services.

