U.S. pardon services company 'preyed' on Canadians, alleges California D.A.
Canadians who tried to get their criminal records cleaned up were disappointed by a California company that offered little for high prices. A California District Attorney's office has levied $4.7 million in fines against a company accused of "preying" on Canadians desperate to have their criminal records cleaned up to get into the U.S. Documents filed by the County D.A. in Superior Court in California last week accuse the company of "defrauding" people by promising to get their past records sealed, taking their payments, then stalling and never delivering promised services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 7
|Fun clients on d...
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Mar 29
|Eastside Player
|2
|Devin Nunes is owed by trump
|Mar 29
|Steve89
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Krazykeith4president
|3
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 26
|Karenroca
|377
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 25
|Karina
|2
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 20
|Jrs93314
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC