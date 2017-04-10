Two Friday Afternoon Crashes On I-70Saturday, April 8VigoCountyInd...

Two Friday Afternoon Crashes On I-70S...

Fridayafternoon just before 4 p.m. Indiana State Police were called to a semi crash in eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the seven mile marker. Troopers say that traffic was slow in the area, when a Freightliner tractor pulling a box trailer, driven by 23-year-old Kuldeep Singh Bhui of Bakersfield, California failed to slow and struck the rear of another tractor-trailer, driven by 55-year-old Debra Sanders of Massillon, Ohio.

