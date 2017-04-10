Thumbs up, thumbs down: Valley princi...

Thumbs up, thumbs down: Valley principals dance, prance for student scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Thumbs up to the winners of the Spanish-language lip sync contest sponsored by the Fresno Latino Rotary Club. The first-place principals who received scholarship prizes for their students were Robert Perez of Central High School, $2,500, large-school division; and Lisa Whitworth, Farmersville High School, $2,000, small-school division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service 2 hr MCDOT Metrolink 8
News Boy, 10, turns mom in for making phony money (Jul '08) Thu Jason 42
Clubs or Strip Clubs Apr 7 Fun clients on d... 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Mar 29 Eastside Player 2
Devin Nunes is owed by trump Mar 29 Steve89 1
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) Mar 27 Krazykeith4president 3
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Mar 26 Karenroca 377
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC