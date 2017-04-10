Thumbs up, thumbs down: Valley principals dance, prance for student scholarships
Thumbs up to the winners of the Spanish-language lip sync contest sponsored by the Fresno Latino Rotary Club. The first-place principals who received scholarship prizes for their students were Robert Perez of Central High School, $2,500, large-school division; and Lisa Whitworth, Farmersville High School, $2,000, small-school division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|2 hr
|MCDOT Metrolink
|8
|Boy, 10, turns mom in for making phony money (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Jason
|42
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 7
|Fun clients on d...
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Mar 29
|Eastside Player
|2
|Devin Nunes is owed by trump
|Mar 29
|Steve89
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Krazykeith4president
|3
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 26
|Karenroca
|377
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC