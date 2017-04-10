Thousands come together to celebrate Cambodian New Year
The three-day event marked the end of the Buddhist year 2560 and the beginning of 2561, the Year of the Rooster. The celebration is the temple's largest event of the year, and attendees were treated to a variety of food, crafts, clothing and games, as well as music and dance.
