These Easter Eggs are Specially Designed for Visually Impaired Children
At this time of year, kids all across the country look forward to Easter egg hunts. Whether it's the thrill of seeking eggs or opening them to reveal what tiny surprises are hidden inside, it's a "hoppy" time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martha Stewart.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Fri
|Fun clients on d...
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Mar 29
|Eastside Player
|2
|Devin Nunes is owed by trump
|Mar 29
|Steve89
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Krazykeith4president
|3
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 26
|Karenroca
|377
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 25
|Karina
|2
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 20
|Jrs93314
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC