The secret to a great Mac and Cheese is a secret
Cafe Med's Meir Brown is not giving up any secrets as he heads into his fourth Mac and Cheese Festival later this month. Brown's restaurant has won the event once, and finished second each of the last two years but he's ready to win it again when the event happens from 2-6 p.m. on April 22 at Cal State University Bakersfield.
