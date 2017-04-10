Terror attacks prompt religious refle...

Terror attacks prompt religious reflection among Valleya s Coptic Christians

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Father Tadros Meleka of Archangels Michael and Gabriel Coptic Orthodox Church said the Fresno church's Palm Sunday celebration sermon continued despite news about the terror attacks of Coptic churches in Egypt nine hours earlier. A deadly act of terror marked the start of the Christian Holy Week for the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service 5 hr MCDOT METROLINK 23
News Boy, 10, turns mom in for making phony money (Jul '08) Thu Jason 42
Clubs or Strip Clubs Apr 7 Fun clients on d... 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Mar 29 Eastside Player 2
Devin Nunes is owed by trump Mar 29 Steve89 1
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) Mar 27 Krazykeith4president 3
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Mar 26 Karenroca 377
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,812 • Total comments across all topics: 280,320,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC