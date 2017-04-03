Tehachapi girl among Red Cross Hero honorees
The American Red Cross of Kern County hosted its annual Heroes Media Reception in Bakersfield on Thursday evening, announcing this year's recipients - including a Tehachapi girl. The Youth Award will go to 10-year-old Averee Napier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|7 hr
|Fun clients on d...
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Mar 29
|Eastside Player
|2
|Devin Nunes is owed by trump
|Mar 29
|Steve89
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Krazykeith4president
|3
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 26
|Karenroca
|377
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 25
|Karina
|2
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 20
|Jrs93314
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC