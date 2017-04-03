Spring Fling at the California Living Museum

As a way of welcoming springtime to Bakersfield, all children will be admitted FREE and must be accompanied by an adult during April 8-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the week, CALM docents and animal keepers will be on site to give visitors an up close and personal animal encounter with four "Keeper Chats" each day. During your visit be sure to say hello to the new California Condors who reside in the Raptor Exhibit.

