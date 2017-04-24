Sir Elton John is 'recovering well' after health scare
Sir Elton John is "recovering well" after he was struck down with a rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection earlier this month. The 70-year-old legendary singer was forced to spend two days in intensive care two weeks ago after he fell "violently ill" on board his flight from Santiago, Chile, to his native London due to the infection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Sat
|Lil Sexy Momma
|41
|Donald Trump White Power
|Apr 26
|whatlmao
|9
|Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|Anon
|3
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 18
|Carlnarl
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Apr 18
|Jdcross1969
|52
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|Apr 16
|METROLINK MCDOT
|40
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr 15
|OldLady
|27
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC