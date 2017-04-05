Sheriffa s deputies arrest former Foothill High drumline coach on underage sex charge

A 23-year-old former Foothill High drumline coach has been arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl at the Bakersfield school, Kern County Sheriff's officials said. In a news release, deputies said they arrested Francisco Villanueva Martinez today on suspicion of two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and two counts of unlawful oral copulation with a minor.

