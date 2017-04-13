Sacramento Rally & Senate Health Cmte Hearing-SB 562's 1st Vote
It's here! The first vote on our Healthy California Act, SB 562 , will be on Apri 26th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 7
|Fun clients on d...
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Mar 29
|Eastside Player
|2
|Devin Nunes is owed by trump
|Mar 29
|Steve89
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Krazykeith4president
|3
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 26
|Karenroca
|377
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 25
|Karina
|2
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 20
|Jrs93314
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC