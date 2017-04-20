Running down our Mac and Cheese contenders, past champions
Ahead of the fourth Mac and Cheese Festival this Saturday, the past winners have been talking about what a boon for business winning the title of best mac and cheese. Last year's defending champion, Countryside Grill, which you can find inside Brookside Market at the corner of Coffee and Hagemen roads in northwest Bakersfield, wowed crowds last year with it's Chile Verde mac and cheese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Rick
|40
|Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Anon
|3
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Tue
|Carlnarl
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Apr 18
|Jdcross1969
|52
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|Apr 16
|METROLINK MCDOT
|40
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr 15
|OldLady
|27
|Boy, 10, turns mom in for making phony money (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Jason
|42
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC