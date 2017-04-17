Roy Exum: Easter Eggs That Beep
In the 40 years between 1970 and 2010, the city of Bakersfield, California, exploded, going from around 70,000 people to over 350,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|Sun
|METROLINK MCDOT
|40
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|OldLady
|27
|Boy, 10, turns mom in for making phony money (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Jason
|42
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 7
|Fun clients on d...
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Mar 29
|Eastside Player
|2
|Devin Nunes is owed by trump
|Mar 29
|Steve89
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Krazykeith4president
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC