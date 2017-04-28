Phoenix man killed in airplane crash near Tehachapi
The Kern County Coroner's office said Gilbert Thomas Gutierrez, 75, was found dead at the scene of the crash in the 22800 block of Broome Road, near the historic Tehachapi Loop rail line. The coroner's office said it would conduct a postmortem autopsy on May 1. A 75-year-old Phoenix man was killed Thursday when the plane he was piloting crashed near Tehachapi.
