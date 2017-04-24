People v. Marcale Emon Alexander
Joyce E. Dudley announced today that thirty-four-year-old Marcale Emon Alexander of Bakersfield, California, pled guilty to human trafficking charges. Defendant Alexander pled guilty to violations of Penal Code section 236.1 , for trafficking a sixteen-year-old minor, Jane Doe 1, and Penal Code section 236.1 for trafficking a nineteen-year-old girl, Jane Doe 2. Defendant Alexander also pled guilty to two "strikes"; violations of Penal Code section 136.1 , for attempting to dissuade the victims from reporting the crime.
