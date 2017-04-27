Monty Byrom and the Bakersfield Symphony to collaborate

When it comes to music there are many iconic Bakersfield performers, but the contemporary icons of music here are Monty Byrom and The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra and the two are setting up what should be a memorable collaboration. Byrom was a guest on "The Richard Beene Show" on Wednesday and told guest host Rick Kreiser about the upcoming May 5-7 performance at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.