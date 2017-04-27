Monty Byrom and the Bakersfield Symphony to collaborate
When it comes to music there are many iconic Bakersfield performers, but the contemporary icons of music here are Monty Byrom and The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra and the two are setting up what should be a memorable collaboration. Byrom was a guest on "The Richard Beene Show" on Wednesday and told guest host Rick Kreiser about the upcoming May 5-7 performance at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump White Power
|Wed
|whatlmao
|9
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 19
|Rick
|40
|Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|Anon
|3
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 18
|Carlnarl
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Apr 18
|Jdcross1969
|52
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|Apr 16
|METROLINK MCDOT
|40
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr 15
|OldLady
|27
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC