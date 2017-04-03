Middle-aged man suspected of robbing Bakersfield bank

A brazen daytime bank robbery has Bakersfield Police searching for a middle-aged man who walked into a California Avenue bank and robbed it at gun point. Police said the man, who they estimate weighs between 220-250 pounds, entered the Citibank bank at 5554 California Ave. and went to an open teller inside the bank and displayed a gun, pointed it at a teller and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.