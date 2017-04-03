Metzeler to Return as Official Tire of AMA Supermoto Championship
Today, Metzeler announced that it has extended its partnership with the AMA Supermoto Championship, which will witness the fourth consecutive season that the brand has served as the championships official tire. The 2017 season will feature five prestigious events that are slated to take place throughout North America, including the opening round on April 8th at Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycle News.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Mar 29
|Eastside Player
|2
|Devin Nunes is owed by trump
|Mar 29
|Steve89
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Krazykeith4president
|3
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 26
|Karenroca
|377
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 25
|Karina
|2
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 20
|Jrs93314
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Mar 16
|Wanatos69
|15
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC