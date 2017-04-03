Metzeler to Return as Official Tire of AMA Supermoto Championship

Today, Metzeler announced that it has extended its partnership with the AMA Supermoto Championship, which will witness the fourth consecutive season that the brand has served as the championships official tire. The 2017 season will feature five prestigious events that are slated to take place throughout North America, including the opening round on April 8th at Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield, California.

