McCarthy praises decision to drop massive bomb, squashes job rumors

During a wide-ranging interview on Thursday's "The Richard Beene Show," Rep. Kevin McCarthy dismissed rumors that he's headed toward the West Wing of the White House, and praised the military's decision to drop a massive bomb in Afghanistan. McCarthy said that the Air Force's decision to drop a 21,000-pound bomb, the nation's largest conventional weapon outside of its nuclear arsenal, was going to send a clear message to ISIS, which, according to reports, has holed itself up in the mountainous cave systems of Afghanistan.

