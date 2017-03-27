McCarthy announces high school art co...

McCarthy announces high school art competition

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, is inviting all high school students in the 23rd Congressional District to compete in the 2017 annual "An Artistic Discovery" Congressional Art Competition for high school students. High school students from Kern, Tulare and Los Angeles counties who reside in the 23rd Congressional District can submit artwork on a wide variety of subjects and mediums.

