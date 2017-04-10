Mail thieves may be "fishing" at the Post Office
A Bakersfield resident said he went to drop off mail Sunday at the Post Office on E. Brundage Lane and Washington St. when he realized his mail wasn't going all the way inside the box. He also said he could feel some tape on the edge of the mouth of the drop-off mailbox.
