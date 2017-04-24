Local high schoolers to get CPR training
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. Key members of the American Heart Association, Kern High School District, and Chevron are convening for a press conference this afternoon to announce the launch of a new district-wide initiative to equip local high school students with the skills they need to save lives with CPR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump White Power
|Wed
|whatlmao
|9
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Apr 19
|Rick
|40
|Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|Anon
|3
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 18
|Carlnarl
|2
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Apr 18
|Jdcross1969
|52
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|Apr 16
|METROLINK MCDOT
|40
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr 15
|OldLady
|27
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC