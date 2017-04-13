If you loved Pismo Beach Pier, they h...

If you loved Pismo Beach Pier, they have a deal for you

If you're headed to Pismo Beach this week, or weekend, you may notice that something is up with the pier, and in a big way. The city of Pismo Beach began an ambitious $8 million renovation of the historic pier, which was first put into use at its current location in 1924, and the effort will take two years to complete.

