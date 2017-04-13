If you loved Pismo Beach Pier, they have a deal for you
If you're headed to Pismo Beach this week, or weekend, you may notice that something is up with the pier, and in a big way. The city of Pismo Beach began an ambitious $8 million renovation of the historic pier, which was first put into use at its current location in 1924, and the effort will take two years to complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service
|7 hr
|MCDOT Metrolink
|8
|Boy, 10, turns mom in for making phony money (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Jason
|42
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|Apr 7
|Fun clients on d...
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Mar 29
|Eastside Player
|2
|Devin Nunes is owed by trump
|Mar 29
|Steve89
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Krazykeith4president
|3
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 26
|Karenroca
|377
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC