Have you seen this guy? Bakersfield p...

Have you seen this guy? Bakersfield police want to know

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera prowling in the 900 block of Mohawk Street and who may be connected to a residential burglary. Police said the incident occurred during the evening hours of March 11 and the suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, 5-foot-8 to 6-feet, with a thin build.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clubs or Strip Clubs 15 hr Fun clients on d... 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Mar 29 Eastside Player 2
Devin Nunes is owed by trump Mar 29 Steve89 1
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) Mar 27 Krazykeith4president 3
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Mar 26 Karenroca 377
any horny milfs? Mar 25 Karina 2
Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera Mar 20 Jrs93314 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC