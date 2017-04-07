Have you seen this guy? Bakersfield police want to know
The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera prowling in the 900 block of Mohawk Street and who may be connected to a residential burglary. Police said the incident occurred during the evening hours of March 11 and the suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, 5-foot-8 to 6-feet, with a thin build.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clubs or Strip Clubs
|15 hr
|Fun clients on d...
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Mar 29
|Eastside Player
|2
|Devin Nunes is owed by trump
|Mar 29
|Steve89
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Krazykeith4president
|3
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 26
|Karenroca
|377
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 25
|Karina
|2
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 20
|Jrs93314
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC