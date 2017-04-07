Have you seen this guy? Bakersfield police want to know

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera prowling in the 900 block of Mohawk Street and who may be connected to a residential burglary. Police said the incident occurred during the evening hours of March 11 and the suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, 5-foot-8 to 6-feet, with a thin build.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.