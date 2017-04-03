Gov. Brown faces a skeptical Assembly...

Gov. Brown faces a skeptical Assembly Democratic caucus as he pitches transportation plan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Gov. Jerry Brown is making a rare cameo at an Assembly Democratic caucus gathering on Wednesday, giving an in-person sales pitch for his $52-billion transportation plan . But he'll be facing a wary audience of fellow Democrats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Mar 29 Eastside Player 2
Devin Nunes is owed by trump Mar 29 Steve89 1
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) Mar 27 Krazykeith4president 3
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Mar 26 Karenroca 377
any horny milfs? Mar 25 Karina 2
Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera Mar 20 Jrs93314 2
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Mar 16 Wanatos69 15
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,163 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC