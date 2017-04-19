Got the Dot raises awareness on organ...

Got the Dot raises awareness on organ donation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

With thousands of Kern County high school students earning their driving privileges each year, the choice to become an organ donor faces teenaged drivers, and one group wants to raise awareness about making that choice. JJ's Legacy, one of Kern County's most visible organ donor advocates, is promoting "Got The Dot Leadership," which aims encourage those new drivers to select yes when it comes to organ donor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) 20 hr Rick 40
Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15) Wed Anon 3
Clubs or Strip Clubs Tue Carlnarl 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) Apr 18 Jdcross1969 52
MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service Apr 16 METROLINK MCDOT 40
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Apr 15 OldLady 27
News Boy, 10, turns mom in for making phony money (Jul '08) Apr 13 Jason 42
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,177 • Total comments across all topics: 280,438,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC