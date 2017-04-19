Got the Dot raises awareness on organ donation
With thousands of Kern County high school students earning their driving privileges each year, the choice to become an organ donor faces teenaged drivers, and one group wants to raise awareness about making that choice. JJ's Legacy, one of Kern County's most visible organ donor advocates, is promoting "Got The Dot Leadership," which aims encourage those new drivers to select yes when it comes to organ donor.
