Gas prices up $0.01 in the last week
Bakersfield, CA, April 3- Average retail gasoline prices in Bakersfield have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.98/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 300 gas outlets in Bakersfield. This compares with the national average that has increased 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.32/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
