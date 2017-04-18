Fledgling Shandon water district unde...

Fledgling Shandon water district under FPPC investigation

Less than a week after 68 landowners around Shandon held an election to form the Shandon-San Juan Water District, the California Fair Political Practices Commission announced on April 17 that it was opening an investigation into whether the proponents of that water district violated campaign laws by not reporting financial receipts and expenditures leading up to the election. The investigation stems from a complaint filed by Kevin P. Rice, a San Luis Obispo resident.

