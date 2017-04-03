First look: Bakersfield Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey opens in Ohio City

Bakersfield, Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey - the Cincy-based bar-restaurant that mixes country music with tortillas, booze and party vibes - makes its official opening on West 25th Monday. "It took almost three years to finally open because we were held up getting a liquor license," says co-owner Alex Blust, as he surveys a shelf stocked with dozens of bottles of tequila prominently displayed behind the bar.

