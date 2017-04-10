ENMU Selects New President
The Board of Regents of Eastern New Mexico University selected Dr. J.S. "Jeff" Elwell as the 10th president of ENMU. Dr. Elwell holds degrees from California State University-Bakersfield in English, from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Communication/Theatre, and a doctorate in Speech Communication/Theater from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
