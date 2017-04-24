Elton John suffering from bacterial infection, cancels May shows
Elton John has canceled more than a month of upcoming shows after contracting an unusual bacterial infection during a South America tour that left him in intensive care for two nights. John is scrapping all upcoming April and May dates of "The Million Dollar Piano" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, as well as performance on May 6 in Bakersfield, California.
