Elton John cancels weeks of performan...

Elton John cancels weeks of performances due to "harmful and unusual bacterial infection"

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

Here's hoping Elton John will be on the Yellow Brick Road to recovery soon: he's had to cancel weeks of performances while he recovers from a severe bacterial infection. The cancellations encompass Elton's entire performance schedule for April and May in Las Vegas, as well as a May 6 performance in Bakersfield, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Apr 19 Rick 40
Calvary chapel Westbrook (Jan '15) Apr 19 Anon 3
Clubs or Strip Clubs Apr 18 Carlnarl 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) Apr 18 Jdcross1969 52
MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service Apr 16 METROLINK MCDOT 40
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Apr 15 OldLady 27
News Boy, 10, turns mom in for making phony money (Jul '08) Apr 13 Jason 42
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC