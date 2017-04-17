Does President Trump keep his promises? Poll says no
A new Gallup poll, released Monday, suggest that a majority of Americans do not believe President Donald Trump keeps his promises, and the p olling data suggest a slew of other image problems for the president. In February, Gallup's polling suggested 65 percent of Americans believed that Trump has kept his promises, but that has eroded to just 45 percent in April.
