Derrel's Mini Storage Settles Self-Storage Manager Discrimination Case Out of Bakersfield, CA
Derrel's Mini Storage Inc., a Fresno, Calif.-based self-storage operator, has settled an employment and housing discrimination case with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing . The case involved former employee Charlyn Foote, who was pregnant when she and her husband, Kyle Foote, agreed to be resident managers at a Bakersfield, Calif., location.
