Derrel's Mini Storage Settles Self-St...

Derrel's Mini Storage Settles Self-Storage Manager Discrimination Case Out of Bakersfield, CA

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

Derrel's Mini Storage Inc., a Fresno, Calif.-based self-storage operator, has settled an employment and housing discrimination case with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing . The case involved former employee Charlyn Foote, who was pregnant when she and her husband, Kyle Foote, agreed to be resident managers at a Bakersfield, Calif., location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) 4 hr Jdcross1969 52
MCDOT'S Metrolink Commuter Rail Service Apr 16 METROLINK MCDOT 40
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Apr 15 OldLady 27
News Boy, 10, turns mom in for making phony money (Jul '08) Apr 13 Jason 42
Clubs or Strip Clubs Apr 7 Fun clients on d... 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Mar 29 Eastside Player 2
Devin Nunes is owed by trump Mar 29 Steve89 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC