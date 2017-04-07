Deputies investigate death of man fou...

Deputies investigate death of man found in Bakersfield canal

Kern County Sheriff's deputies said they are investigating that death of a 41-year-old Delano man who was found in a canal near Easton Drive in Bakersfield on Wednesday. Authorities said Juan Jack Flores was found in the Carrier Canal, which is just north of Easton Drive and south of Truxtun Avenue.

